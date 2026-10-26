Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Wolff hails Antonelli's best race yet after US victory

Kimi Antonelli has given his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff nine ​wins to get excited about this season but the Italian's dominant drive from pole position at Sunday's ​US Grand Prix took that to another level. The 20-year-old, set to become the youngest ‌ever ​Formula One champion in Mexico next weekend, won by more than 13 seconds on a one-stop strategy.

WTA roundup: Anna Bondar ousts top seed in Guangzhou

Hungary's Anna Bondar knocked out top-seeded Daria Snigur of Ukraine 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Guangzhou Open on Monday in China. Bondar served eight aces, converted four of eight break points and posted ‌a 22-12 edge in winners to complete the upset in just 75 minutes. She will face either American Sofia Kenin or Spain's Kaitlin Quevedo in the second round of the WTA 250 event.

NFL-Paris game played in festive atmosphere after fresh demonstrations

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-10 in the first NFL regular-season game in Paris on Sunday, in a calm and festive atmosphere, a day after fresh demonstrations drew more than 100,000 people into the French capital. The nationwide protests largely overshadowed the build-up to the game, ‌with some fan and NFL events cancelled over the weekend, mainly due to their location in central Paris.

Report: Rocco Baldelli withdraws from Mariners' manager search

Rocco Baldelli has withdrawn from consideration for the Seattle Mariners' vacant managerial job, citing "family considerations," The ‌Athletic reported on Monday. Baldelli, 45, managed the Minnesota Twins for seven seasons and was considered a front-runner to replace Dan Wilson, who was fired on Sept. 27 following a 76-86 campaign.

Report: Astros interviewing Mike Rizzo for GM vacancy

The Houston Astros are interviewing former Washington Nationals executive Mike Rizzo for their vacant general manager job, USA Today reported Monday. Rizzo, 65, was the architect of the Nationals' 2019 World Series championship, when Washington beat the Astros in seven games.

NHL-Fans and players revel on frozen pond of ice hockey nostalgia

The Winnipeg Jets have a modern indoor arena but tens of thousands of their ⁠fans and those ​of the visiting Montreal Canadiens zipped up parkas, pulled on warm ⁠hats and stuffed their hands into mittens to watch their teams battle in a temporarily converted outdoor Canadian football stadium. Sunday night's Heritage Classic was not just something different for fans of the National Hockey League's rare but popular outdoor ice hockey celebrations.

Tennis-Sinner set to return at postponed Six Kings Slam

World ⁠number one Jannik Sinner will make his comeback at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia following the tournament's postponement to December due to security concerns, organisers said on Monday. Italian Sinner, winner of the previous two Six Kings, announced this month that he would not compete again in ​2026 as he continued his recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined the 25-year-old since winning Wimbledon in July.

Tennis-Chwalinska withdraws from Tokyo Open due to thigh injury

French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska has withdrawn from this week's ⁠Tokyo Open due to a thigh injury sustained at the Wuhan Open where she won her first WTA tour title. Chwalinska beat Polish compatriot Iga Swiatek in the Wuhan semis this month before overcoming Sonay Kartal in the final.

NHL roundup: Wild's Quinn Hughes makes winning return to Vancouver

Quinn Hughes scored a goal ⁠and ​had an assist while reaching the 500-point career mark in his return to Vancouver, and Kirill Kaprizov scored his league- leading 13th goal and also had an assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night. Hughes, playing his first game in Vancouver since he was sent to Minnesota in a blockbuster trade on Dec. 12, 2025, became the second-fastest American defenseman in NHL history to reach 500 career points. Brian Leetch accomplished the feat in 496 games while Hughes, ⁠who was booed each time he touched the puck, did it in 520 games.

Boxing-Canelo says he is ready for Saturday fight in Riyadh

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez arrived in Riyadh early on Monday and said he is rested and ready ⁠for his upcoming fight against WBC super middleweight champion Christian M'billi. The ⁠bout is going ahead on Saturday even as other sporting events in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or postponed over security concerns.

US CFTC, NBA agree to cooperate over basketball and prediction markets

A US regulator and the National Basketball Association entered into a cooperative agreement over prediction markets, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday, amid concerns about insider trading and market ‌oversight. The two entities agreed to share related information ‌that could have a direct impact on the "integrity" of professional basketball, according to a copy of the memorandum of understanding signed ​by CFTC Chairman Michael Selig and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.