Soccer-England players leave pitch over alleged racist incident against Ireland at under-15 World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 23:18 IST
Soccer-England players leave pitch over alleged racist incident against Ireland at under-15 World Cup

A game between England ​and Ireland at ​the inaugural FIFA Under-15 ‌World Cup ​was abandoned in Baku on Monday, after England's players walked off ‌the pitch following an alleged racist insult by a member of the Irish team. The incident occurred in the ‌final minute of the match, with Ireland leading 4-1, ‌when the referee signalled a freekick for England, which led to a number of scuffles between the players.

The England captain, after ⁠accompanying ​one of ⁠his teammates to the sideline, went to speak to the referee ⁠before coach Matt Thorpe and his staff told the players ​to leave the pitch. "The match was abandoned by ⁠the referee following England's refusal to continue," a FIFA spokesperson said.

"The ⁠official ​reports are being gathered, and the matter will be referred to the independent disciplinary committee who ⁠will decide in due course." The tournament, which features 189 countries, ⁠is taking ⁠place in Azerbaijan with teams comprising eight players and matches played over two 20-minute ‌halves.

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