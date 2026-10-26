‌Russian forces ​launched strikes on Monday on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest ‌city, killing two people and injuring four, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Terekhov said ‌there had been three strikes on ‌a city district and that a high-rise apartment block and private homes had been damaged. Regional Governor ⁠Oleh ​Syniehubov said ⁠Russian forces had launched missiles at the city, ⁠a frequent target of attacks about 30 km (18 ​miles) from the Russian border.

In neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk ⁠region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian forces had ⁠launched ​more than 50 drone and artillery attacks. A drone strike in the ⁠city of Pavlohrad killed one person and wounded 10, ⁠he ⁠said. Three of the injured were seriously hurt.