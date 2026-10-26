After return of opposition leader, Venezuela's acting president says hopes dialogue will offer space for all voices

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 23:50 IST
After return of opposition leader, Venezuela's acting president says hopes dialogue will offer space for all voices

Venezuela's ​acting president Delcy Rodriguez said ​on Monday that ‌she hopes ​negotiations with a faction of the opposition will offer space for all voices ‌to be heard, a day after opposition leader Maria Corina Machado returned to the country.

“I hope the dialogue continues to provide a ‌space for political participation, and that those who have ‌harmed Venezuela, those who called for sanctions and external aggression, feel some remorse and regret," the acting president said during a visit to a military ⁠hospital in ​Caracas. “I hope both ⁠the dialogue and the program for democratic coexistence and peace can provide ⁠a space where all voices can be heard, where voices seeking ​the good of the country can be heard." Machado's return ⁠to Venezuela after several failed attempts risks straining her ties with US President ⁠Donald Trump's ​administration. Washington has said she has every right to be in Venezuela, but has praised Rodriguez and supports ⁠a negotiation process between the Rodriguez government and opposition groups that does ⁠not include ⁠Machado's Vente Venezuela movement.

The talks, which have continued this month, would remake the electoral council and ‌top ‌court ahead of eventual elections. (Reporting ​by Deisy Buitrago)

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