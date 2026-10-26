Rugby-New Zealand welcome back eight players but no Savea for November fixtures

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 23:53 IST
Rugby-New Zealand welcome back eight players but no Savea for November fixtures

New Zealand will be without injured captain ​Ardie Savea for their Nations ​Championship fixtures in November, but ‌will welcome ​back eight players who had been sidelined with various ailments. • Loose forward Savea injured his shoulder in New ‌Zealand's gruelling series loss to South Africa, with flyhalf Ruben Love another of nine players who miss out with injury

• Prop Saula Ma'u and first five-eighth Josh ‌Jacomb are two uncapped players who have been called up • Jordie Barrett, Richie ‌Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Ethan Blackadder, Anton Segner, Asafo Aumua and Fehi Fineanganofo all return from various knocks

• Loose forwards Leicester Fainga'anuku and Christian Lio-Willie also make a return having been ⁠selected ​by coach Dave Rennie • ⁠New Zealand, who top the Southern Hemisphere pool, play Scotland, Wales and England on consecutive weekends ⁠from November 7 to complete their Nations Championship fixtures

• "This is a really strong squad we ​have selected. It's great to officially welcome George, Saula, Leicester, Christian, Jamie ⁠and Chay back into the squad. They have all shown fantastic form," Rennie said Forwards: Ethan Blackadder, ⁠George ​Bell, Scott Barrett, George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Jamie Hannah, Fabian Holland, Peter Lakai, Saula Ma'u, Fletcher Newell, Xavier Numia, Anton Segner, Codie ⁠Taylor, Pasilio Tosi, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, Christian Lio-Willie, Wallace Sititi

Backs: Jordie Barrett, Beauden ⁠Barrett, Chay Fihaki, ⁠Fehi Fineanganofo, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Josh Moorby, Kyle Preston, Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Quinn ‌Tupaea, Will ‌Jordan, Josh Jacomb

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