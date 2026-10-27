US expects revamped electoral infrastructure in Venezuela before elections can be held, says official
The United States expects Venezuela to revamp its electoral infrastructure before elections can be held, with a new supreme judicial tribunal in place by the end of this year and a new electoral shortly thereafter, a senior US State Department official said on Monday.
The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said Washington was working with interim authorities an using leverage to make sure reforms continue at a proper pace.