US expects revamped electoral infrastructure in Venezuela before elections can be held, says official

​The ​United States ‌expects Venezuela to ​revamp its electoral infrastructure ‌before elections can be held, with a new supreme ‌judicial tribunal in place by ‌the end of this year and a new electoral ⁠shortly thereafter, ​a ⁠senior US State Department official ⁠said on Monday.

The official, who ​briefed reporters on condition ⁠of anonymity, said Washington was working ⁠with ​interim authorities an using leverage to make ⁠sure reforms continue at a ⁠proper pace.