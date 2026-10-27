Rugby-Leinster's Furlong cited over alleged genital grabbing

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 01:40 IST
Rugby-Leinster's Furlong cited over alleged genital grabbing

Veteran Ireland prop Leinster's Tadhg Furlong has been cited for allegedly ​grabbing the genitals of Munster's Gavin Coombes during ​their United Rugby Championship match at the ‌weekend. Coombes ​alleged during the game on Saturday that his testicles had been grabbed, but an immediate television review ordered by referee Andrew Brace was inconclusive, with no evidence of ‌the incident.

However, since the incident was noted in the referee's report, it can be reviewed by the citing commissioner Peter Ferguson. "Leinster Rugby's Tadhg Furlong has been cited for an incident that occurred in the 37th minute of the United Rugby Championship ‌Round 4 fixture at the Aviva Stadium against Munster Rugby on Saturday, 24 October," a statement from the ‌URC said on Monday.

"The Citing Commissioner in charge has made a complaint about an act of foul play by the Player (Tadhg Furlong No. 3) against opponent Gavin Coombes (No. 8). "The Player has been cited under Law 9.27 – A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of ⁠good ​sportsmanship, including but not limited to ⁠grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals.

"Arrangements for the disciplinary process are currently in progress and will be announced in due course." Coombes has been ⁠backed in his allegation by Munster coach Clayton McMillan.

"All I know is that I back our players 100% – that if they make ​an allegation like that, they wouldn't do it lightly – and that's not the sort of person Gavin is, ⁠so we'll see where that goes," McMillan said. Furlong faces the possibility of a lengthy ban if found guilty. The 33-year-old is a British & Irish ⁠Lion ​and key member of the Ireland team, approaching 100 test caps. He is in the squad for November's Nations Championship fixtures, and a ban would be a blow to his personal reputation as well as to the Irish ⁠team.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: "Obviously, once that accusation is made, it becomes a serious matter for the citing commissioner. ⁠So my comment is ⁠not going to help in any way here. But from what I've seen, I can't see anything." In the URC last season, Bulls hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels was handed a nine-week suspension ‌for grabbing the ‌testicles of Connacht's Josh Murphy.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape ​Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

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