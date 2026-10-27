Kyiv under attack, mayor says strike near underground station

The ​Ukrainian capital ‌Kyiv was ​under missile attack from Russian forces ‌on Monday and the city's mayor said there had been a strike ‌next to an underground station.

Mayor Vitali ‌Klitschko also said an emergency crew had come under attack and there ⁠were ​some ⁠injuries. Pictures posted online on unofficial Telegram ⁠channels showed damage at an underground station. ​Other posts said energy infrastructure sites ⁠had come under attack.

Reuters witnesses said ⁠a ​series of explosions had jolted the city. They said ⁠power had been cut in districts ⁠on ⁠the east side of the Dnipro River.