Bolsonaro's Liberal Party acknowledges Brazil runoff results

​Brazil's Liberal ‌Party, which housed ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's presidential ‌campaign, acknowledged the country's presidential runoff results, according to a statement ‌from the party's head ‌Valdemar Costa Neto on Monday. Bolsonaro was defeated on Sunday by ⁠President ​Luiz ⁠Inacio Lula da Silva in the ⁠runoff vote. The senator had ​refused to concede and said ⁠he would seek to annul ⁠the ​election.

"We recognize the presidential election results," Costa ⁠Neto said. "But we believe the issues ⁠raised ⁠need to be properly clarified."