Bolsonaro's Liberal Party acknowledges Brazil runoff results
Brazil's Liberal Party, which housed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's presidential campaign, acknowledged the country's presidential runoff results, according to a statement from the party's head Valdemar Costa Neto on Monday. Bolsonaro was defeated on Sunday by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the runoff vote. The senator had refused to concede and said he would seek to annul the election.
"We recognize the presidential election results," Costa Neto said. "But we believe the issues raised need to be properly clarified."