Soccer-England and Bayern forward Kane crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner
Harry Kane was crowned the Ballon d'Or winner on Monday after a prolific season for Bayern Munich and England in which he established himself as one of the game's greatest goalscorers. Kane is the first Englishman to win the prestigious award in 25 years, after Michael Owen won it in 2001.
The England captain scored 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern across all competitions as the German side completed a domestic league and cup double. He led England to the World Cup semi-finals, scoring six goals.