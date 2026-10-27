Soccer-England and Bayern forward Kane crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner

​Harry Kane ​was crowned ‌the Ballon ​d'Or winner on Monday after ‌a prolific season for Bayern Munich and England in which he ‌established himself as one of ‌the game's greatest goalscorers. Kane is the first Englishman to win the ⁠prestigious ​award ⁠in 25 years, after Michael Owen ⁠won it in 2001.

The England captain ​scored 61 goals in 51 ⁠games for Bayern across all competitions ⁠as ​the German side completed a domestic league and ⁠cup double. He led England to ⁠the ⁠World Cup semi-finals, scoring six goals.