Soccer-England and Bayern forward Kane crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 04:25 IST
Soccer-England and Bayern forward Kane crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner

​Harry Kane ​was crowned ‌the Ballon ​d'Or winner on Monday after ‌a prolific season for Bayern Munich and England in which he ‌established himself as one of ‌the game's greatest goalscorers. Kane is the first Englishman to win the ⁠prestigious ​award ⁠in 25 years, after Michael Owen ⁠won it in 2001.

The England captain ​scored 61 goals in 51 ⁠games for Bayern across all competitions ⁠as ​the German side completed a domestic league and ⁠cup double. He led England to ⁠the ⁠World Cup semi-finals, scoring six goals.

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