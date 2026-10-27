FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Ballon d'Or winners

List of Ballon d'Or winners ​since its inception in 1956 ​after Harry Kane ‌won the ​2026 award on Monday. 1956 - Stanley Matthews (England)

1957 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain) 1958 - Raymond Kopa (France)

1959 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain) 1960 - ‌Luis Suarez (Spain)

1961 - Omar Sivori (Italy) 1962 - Josef Masopust (Czechoslovakia)

1963 - Lev Yashin (Soviet Union) 1964 - Denis Law (Scotland)

1965 - Eusebio (Portugal) 1966 - Bobby Charlton (England)

1967 - Florian Albert (Hungary) 1968 - George Best (Northern Ireland)

1969 - Gianni Rivera (Italy) 1970 - Gerd Mueller (West ‌Germany)

1971 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) 1972 - Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)

1973 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) 1974 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

1975 - ‌Oleg Blokhin (Soviet Union) 1976 - Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)

1977 - Allan Simonsen (Denmark) 1978 - Kevin Keegan (England)

1979 - Kevin Keegan (England) 1980 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)

1981 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany) 1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy)

1983 - Michel Platini (France) 1984 - Michel Platini (France)

1985 - Michel Platini (France) 1986 - ⁠Igor ​Belanov (Soviet Union)

1987 - Ruud ⁠Gullit (Netherlands) 1988 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1989 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 1990 - Lothar Matthaus (Germany)

1991 - Jean-Pierre Papin (France) 1992 - Marco van ⁠Basten (Netherlands)

1993 - Roberto Baggio (Italy) 1994 - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

1995 - George Weah (Liberia) 1996 - Matthias Sammer (Germany)

1997 - Ronaldo (Brazil) 1998 - Zinedine Zidane (France)

1999 - ​Rivaldo (Brazil) 2000 - Luis Figo (Portugal)

2001 - Michael Owen (England) 2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil)

2003 - Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic) 2004 - Andriy ⁠Shevchenko (Ukraine) 2005 - Ronaldinho (Brazil)

2006 - Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) 2007 - Kaka (Brazil)

2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 2009 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2010 - Lionel Messi (Argentina) 2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2018 - Luka Modric (Croatia) 2019 - ⁠Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2020 - Award Cancelled (COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2022 - Karim Benzema (France) 2023 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2024 - Rodri (Spain) 2025 - ⁠Ousmane Dembele (France)

2026 - ⁠Harry Kane (England) (Compiled ​by Trevor Stynes)