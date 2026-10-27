FACTBOX-Soccer-List of Ballon d'Or winners
List of Ballon d'Or winners since its inception in 1956 after Harry Kane won the 2026 award on Monday. 1956 - Stanley Matthews (England)
1957 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain) 1958 - Raymond Kopa (France)
1959 - Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain) 1960 - Luis Suarez (Spain)
1961 - Omar Sivori (Italy) 1962 - Josef Masopust (Czechoslovakia)
1963 - Lev Yashin (Soviet Union) 1964 - Denis Law (Scotland)
1965 - Eusebio (Portugal) 1966 - Bobby Charlton (England)
1967 - Florian Albert (Hungary) 1968 - George Best (Northern Ireland)
1969 - Gianni Rivera (Italy) 1970 - Gerd Mueller (West Germany)
1971 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) 1972 - Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)
1973 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands) 1974 - Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)
1975 - Oleg Blokhin (Soviet Union) 1976 - Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany)
1977 - Allan Simonsen (Denmark) 1978 - Kevin Keegan (England)
1979 - Kevin Keegan (England) 1980 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany)
1981 - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (West Germany) 1982 - Paolo Rossi (Italy)
1983 - Michel Platini (France) 1984 - Michel Platini (France)
1985 - Michel Platini (France) 1986 - Igor Belanov (Soviet Union)
1987 - Ruud Gullit (Netherlands) 1988 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)
1989 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands) 1990 - Lothar Matthaus (Germany)
1991 - Jean-Pierre Papin (France) 1992 - Marco van Basten (Netherlands)
1993 - Roberto Baggio (Italy) 1994 - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)
1995 - George Weah (Liberia) 1996 - Matthias Sammer (Germany)
1997 - Ronaldo (Brazil) 1998 - Zinedine Zidane (France)
1999 - Rivaldo (Brazil) 2000 - Luis Figo (Portugal)
2001 - Michael Owen (England) 2002 - Ronaldo (Brazil)
2003 - Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic) 2004 - Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 2005 - Ronaldinho (Brazil)
2006 - Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) 2007 - Kaka (Brazil)
2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 2009 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2010 - Lionel Messi (Argentina) 2017 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
2018 - Luka Modric (Croatia) 2019 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2020 - Award Cancelled (COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2022 - Karim Benzema (France) 2023 - Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2024 - Rodri (Spain) 2025 - Ousmane Dembele (France)
2026 - Harry Kane (England) (Compiled by Trevor Stynes)