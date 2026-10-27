Macklemore vows to fight until 'last breath' at opening of 'Free Palestine' tour

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 06:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 06:58 IST
Macklemore vows to fight until 'last breath' at opening of 'Free Palestine' tour

American rapper Macklemore vowed to ​continue to speak out loudly against Israel's ‌war ​in Gaza at the opening of his "Free Palestine" concert tour organised after he was dropped as the opening act for Ed Sheeran over pro-Palestinian remarks.

The Grammy-winning rapper received a deafening ovation in Dublin, where ‌fans in the overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian country came draped in Palestinian flags, black, red and green football jerseys and keffiyeh scarves being sold by vendors outside. "I am proud to stand here on stage in solidarity with the Palestinian people. We will continue to fight for collective liberation until ‌our last breath," Macklemore said on stage, where he waved a Palestinian flag for much of his set.

"Six weeks ago, two ‌words is all that it took," he said, referring to the rallying cry of "Free Palestine" and his criticism of the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and the West Bank at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium that led to his removal from Sheeran's US tour. "Those two words are so threatening to some people that we'd rather silence those ⁠two words ​than confront what they actually mean... ⁠Somehow those words have become more controversial than the suffering that made them necessary."

The crowd, who snapped up the 13,000 tickets for Dublin's 3Arena within minutes, chanted "Free ⁠Free Palestine" throughout. "We need a speaker for our time. It has to be somebody like that who can reach out to people. He made it ​feel so alive and I've come out feeling I want to be part of something," said Siobhan Lyons from Dublin, who ⁠attended the concert with her daughter.

Irish artists who have spoken out against Israel's actions played in support on Monday, including "Take Me to Church" singer Hozier, rap group Kneecap and ⁠Beoga, ​one of the acts who quit Sheeran's tour in solidarity with Macklemore. Palestinian singer Lina Makhoul and Palestinian American DJ Habibeats also performed and pro-Palestine activists such as Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham spoke between sets.

Sheeran, one of the world's top-selling recording artists, said ⁠stadium owners on the remaining dates threatened to bar any further shows with Macklemore on the bill. Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 ⁠people have been killed in Israel's ⁠assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israeli officials deny their actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

The "Free Palestine" tour will continue in Paris and ‌London this week with ‌US dates due to be announced later, Macklemore has said.

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026