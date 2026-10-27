Russia and Ukraine have started ​a localised ceasefire to allow for ​a humanitarian operation to begin in ‌the ​Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, both sides said on Tuesday.

Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram it stopped shelling in the direction ‌of the Ukrainian city of Kherson from 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT) to prepare for the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, just across the Dnipro River from Kherson. Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's ‌parliament commissioner for human rights, confirmed in a Facebook post the ceasefire has started at ‌the same time.

"As head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I confirm that the Ukrainian side is honoring its commitments," he wrote. Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a localised ceasefire around the Russian-occupied town ⁠of Oleshky ​in southern Ukraine, an ⁠arrangement that will enable aid deliveries and allow evacuations from a frontline town suffering acute shortages of food ⁠and medicine.

Oleshky lies on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Ukraine's southern region of ​Kherson, opposite the city of Kherson, which is held by Ukrainian forces. Russian troops ⁠seized Oleshky during the first days of their February 2022 invasion and have controlled it ever since. The White ⁠House ​said last week that US first lady Melania Trump helped to secure the Oleshky ceasefire.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv ⁠on Monday killed at least one person and injured 10, including students at a dormitory, ⁠with the attacks also ⁠killing and injuring people in the cities of Kharkiv and Pavlohrad. New explosions were heard on Tuesday morning in Kyiv, a Reuters witness ‌said.