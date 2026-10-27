Russia, Ukraine begin localised ceasefire to allow for humanitarian operation in Oleshky

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2026 07:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 07:20 IST
Russia, Ukraine begin localised ceasefire to allow for humanitarian operation in Oleshky

Russia and Ukraine have started ​a localised ceasefire to allow for ​a humanitarian operation to begin in ‌the ​Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, both sides said on Tuesday.

Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram it stopped shelling in the direction ‌of the Ukrainian city of Kherson from 4 a.m. Moscow time (0100 GMT) to prepare for the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, just across the Dnipro River from Kherson. Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's ‌parliament commissioner for human rights, confirmed in a Facebook post the ceasefire has started at ‌the same time.

"As head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I confirm that the Ukrainian side is honoring its commitments," he wrote. Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a localised ceasefire around the Russian-occupied town ⁠of Oleshky ​in southern Ukraine, an ⁠arrangement that will enable aid deliveries and allow evacuations from a frontline town suffering acute shortages of food ⁠and medicine.

Oleshky lies on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Ukraine's southern region of ​Kherson, opposite the city of Kherson, which is held by Ukrainian forces. Russian troops ⁠seized Oleshky during the first days of their February 2022 invasion and have controlled it ever since. The White ⁠House ​said last week that US first lady Melania Trump helped to secure the Oleshky ceasefire.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv ⁠on Monday killed at least one person and injured 10, including students at a dormitory, ⁠with the attacks also ⁠killing and injuring people in the cities of Kharkiv and Pavlohrad. New explosions were heard on Tuesday morning in Kyiv, a Reuters witness ‌said.

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026