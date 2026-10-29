China's Communist Party confirms expulsion of 33 officials

​China's ​Communist Party confirmed ‌the expulsion ​of 33 officials, including former Politburo ‌member Ma Xingrui and former senior military leader Zhang Youxia, ‌from the party, according ‌to the communique of the party's fifth plenum released by state ⁠media ​Xinhua ⁠on Thursday. The list also includes former ⁠military official Liu Zhenli, former ​senior diplomat Liu Jianchao, former ⁠industry minister Jin Zhuanglong and former ⁠chairman ​of China's securities regulator Yi Huiman.

The party removed ⁠Li Yunze, former head of ⁠China's ⁠financial regulator, from his position within the party, ‌the ‌communique said.