UK's CMA opens investigation into Meta's terms for publishers and advertisers

​Britain's competition regulator on ​Friday said it ‌has opened ​an investigation into whether Meta was imposing exploitative terms on publishers ‌and advertisers to use their content to develop its own services, including its AI features.

The CMA said Facebook ‌parent Meta's commercial terms could allow it to ‌collect content from publishers' websites and use it to develop and provide its own products and services without businesses getting ⁠a choice ​on ⁠if or how their content is used. The watchdog said that ⁠the terms, which it said Meta planned to revise ​on November 20 but has since put on ⁠hold, could amount to an unlawful imposition of unfair trading ⁠conditions.

The ​CMA's investigation will determine whether Meta holds a dominant position in a relevant UK market ⁠and, if so, whether the terms amount to abuse of ⁠that ⁠position. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.