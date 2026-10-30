Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 17:26 IST
Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents

​Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy ‌said on Friday that two oil tankers were involved in ‌incidents and stopped in waters ‌south of the Strait of Hormuz, after ignoring radio warnings ⁠and ​attempting ⁠to use what it described ⁠as an unauthorized route through ​the strategic waterway.

Iran also said ⁠on Friday that it ⁠destroyed ​a US unmanned vessel in the eastern Strait ⁠of Hormuz. There was no ⁠immediate confirmation ⁠from the US military.

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