Iran's IRGC navy says two tankers stopped south of Hormuz after incidents
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Friday that two oil tankers were involved in incidents and stopped in waters south of the Strait of Hormuz, after ignoring radio warnings and attempting to use what it described as an unauthorized route through the strategic waterway.
Iran also said on Friday that it destroyed a US unmanned vessel in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. There was no immediate confirmation from the US military.