DIARY-Political and General News Events from October 30

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FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 PANAMA CITY/ATLANTA, United States - German Foreign Minister Johann ​Wadephul is travelling to Panama City on October 28-29, 2026 to meet Panamanian officials and deliver humanitarian aid following ‌a magnitude ​7.6-7.7 earthquake that struck Panama on October 9, 2026.

He will then travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on October 30-31, bringing together foreign ministers from the world's leading economies (To Oct. 31) BISHKEK - Kazakhstan Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on official visit

HANOI - Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov is on an official visit to Vietnam. (Final day) ANKARA - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip ‌Erdogan. (Final day)

TAIPEI - Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J Pierre arrived in Taiwan for a five-day state visit, during which he is to meet with President William Lai. (To Nov. 1) TOKYO/SEOUL/SINGAPORE - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to visit Japan, South Korea and Singapore (Final day)

BEIJING - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir will visit China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (To Oct. 31) BEIJING - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will pay a state visit to China (To Oct. 31)

EL SALVADOR - Peru's President Keiko Fujimori is scheduled to travel to El Salvador from Oct 28 to Oct 31 at the invitation of her right-wing counterpart, Nayib Bukele ( To Oct 31) ANKARA - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev prepares to attend the 13th Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Ankara. (Final day)

ANKARA - At ‌the invitation of the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Ankara. (Final dayFinal day) PYONGYANG - Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will visit North Korea. (Final day)

OTTAWA - EU-Canada summit (Final day) ATLANTA, United States - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes part in a meeting of G20 foreign ministers (To Oct. 31)

ISLAMABAD - Singapore Foreign ‌Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Pakistan BEIJING - President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin will pay a working visit to China(To Nov. 1)

ATLANTA, United States - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be attending the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held in Atlanta, United States. (To Oct. 31) ATLANTA, United States - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosts a G20 foreign ministers' meeting (To Oct 31)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

LONDON - Seven OPEC+ ministers meet on Sunday to set their output policy for December - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2 DUBLIN - ⁠Irish Finance Minister Simon ​Harris, EU Financial Services Commissioner Maria Luisa Albuquerque and Evelien Witlox, the ECB's Director of the ⁠Digital Euro also speak at Irish central bank conference

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

BERLIN - Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius hosts Slovenia's Valentin Hajdinjak for talks on security, NATO, Ukraine aid and arms cooperation at Defence Ministry, Berlin. - 1205 GMT LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom - His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will pay a working visit to Liverpool in the United Kingdom, The King will be accompanied by Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Defence minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius and ⁠Vincent Karremans, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, will join them for part of the programme.

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Governor Election AMERICAN SAMOA - American Samoan House of Representatives Election

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives Election NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS - Northern Mariana Islands Senate Election

Guam - Guamanian Legislature election Guam - Guamanian Governor election

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

BRATISLAVA - Slovakia will host a summit of the presidents of the Visegrad ​Four (V4) countries - Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also attend the talks taking place (To Nov. 5) TEHRAN – 47th anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979 Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5

GRENADA - Grenadian ⁠House of Representatives Election. MADRID - Presidents, heads of state gather in Madrid for the Iberoamerican Summit. (To Nov 05)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6

GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7 NEW ZEALAND - New Zealand holds a general election

MONTEVIDEO - Pope Leo visits Uruguay (To Nov 08) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BUENOS AIRES - Pope Leo embarks on an official visit to Argentina (To Nov 11).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

BRUSSELS - EU Economic ⁠and Financial ​Affairs Council (Budget) Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov 17)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 16th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, From House Arrest.

MANILA - Leaders of ASEAN countries hold annual meetings in Manila (To Nov 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

CABO VERDE - Cabo Verdean Presidency Election GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day

GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian ⁠delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. (To Nov 19)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, ⁠NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. ⁠The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

Switzerland – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

GLOBAL - World AIDS Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency ‌Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit ‌Canada (To Dec. 12) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 HAITI - Haitian Senate Election

HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file ​a story based on the event.

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