Iran's IRGC Navy says three tankers catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 18:38 IST
Iran's IRGC Navy says three tankers catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's ‌Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Friday that three oil tankers had caught fire and ‌exploded while attempting to use what it ‌described as unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.

An IRGC ⁠Navy ​statement said ⁠one of the tankers, which was carrying 2 ⁠million barrels of crude oil, had ​hit a mine. Reuters was unable immediately ⁠to verify the statement.

Iran also said it ⁠had ​destroyed an unmanned US vessel in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. ⁠There was no immediate confirmation from the US ⁠military ⁠and Reuters could not independently verify the report.

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