Cricket-Resolute South Africa build 194-run lead against Australia

South Africa ​reached 294 for five at tea ​on day four of the ‌decisive third ​test against Australia at Newlands on Friday, a lead of 194 as they look to set the touring side ‌an imposing target for victory.

• Left-hander Ryan Rickelton is not out on 83 and Wiaan Mulder on 46 after South Africa lost only one wicket in two sessions on day ‌four. • Rickelton and Mulder have put on 113 for the sixth wicket and ‌batted through the afternoon session against spin from one end and seam at the other.

• Australia might have hoped to get more from the new ball but the home side were circumspect and accumulated ⁠runs rather ​than attacking the ⁠bowling. • The pitch is starting to show signs of wear, with Australia batter Josh Inglis saying on ⁠Thursday a chase of over 200 would be a difficult one batting last.

• Starting the day ​on 140 for four, South Africa lost Matthew Breetzke (43) when he was caught on ⁠the pull by Mitchell Starc off Pat Cummins to give the Australia captain his first wicket of the ⁠match.

• ​South Africa made 329 in their first innings, before Australia responded with 429 for a lead of 100 • The series is level at 1-1 after Australia ⁠won the first test by 214 runs in Durban and South Africa responded with a ⁠victory by an ⁠innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha.

• The winners of the match will occupy the number one spot in the test world rankings, ‌which is ‌currently held by Australia.