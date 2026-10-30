Cricket-Lancashire exit came as shock, says Anderson

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 18:52 IST
Cricket-Lancashire exit came as shock, says Anderson

Former England fast bowler James ​Anderson has said he ​was shocked when Lancashire ‌chose not ​to renew his contract, ending a 25-year association with his home county. The 44-year-old, ‌England's leading test wicket taker with 704 victims in 188 matches, retired from international duty in 2024.

"I was being told they thought the ‌best way for the team to move forward was without ‌me. I was quite shocked. It was quite brief," Anderson told the BBC Tailenders podcast on Friday. "I wanted to see my career out with Lancs (Lancashire). ⁠I ​don't know if ⁠my career is done, we'll have to wait and see, but it ⁠would be nice at some point if someone would let me retire."

Anderson, ​who captained Lancashire's red-ball side for the first time this ⁠season, took 50 wickets at an average of 17.68 as the county finished ⁠seventh ​in the eight-team second division. Anderson said he was excited by new opportunities, including his role as captain and co-owner ⁠of the Napoli Knights in the Italia T10 league.

"I have to attack ⁠it like ⁠that and not dwell too much on how or why it finished at Lancs," he said.

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision...

Global
3
Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Telangana at all-party meeting

Owaisi seeks urgent measures to tackle El Niño impact, water shortage in Tel...

India
4
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BOAT' award

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 Ballon d'Or title win crowned the greatest with 'BO...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Second Life Without a Clear Record: Why Global Trade Data Struggles With Used Textiles

Why Climate Activists Stay or Leave: The Role of Hope, Belonging and Shared Purpose

AI Makes Student Marketing Projects Look Brilliant, How Can Teachers Judge Learning?

How Aerial Images and Satellite Data Sorted Hidden Patterns of America's City Trees

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026