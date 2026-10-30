G20 foreign ministers skip photo-op amid objections over Russia

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 22:17 IST
G20 foreign ministers skip photo-op amid objections over Russia

​Foreign ministers from the G20 skipped a traditional group photo ahead of ‌their meeting in Atlanta on Friday after European representatives objected to the presence of Russia.

A US official said the State Department had ‌taken the family photo off the official agenda because Washington ‌did not want it to become a spectacle or distraction. A third of the participants, including Australia and Canada, made clear they opposed the ⁠idea ​of being ⁠photographed alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a Western diplomat said.

"In no case ⁠will there be a family photo with European partners and Mr. ​Lavrov together because ... there is no normalcy with Russia," ⁠German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters before the first session on ⁠Friday. European ​officials had earlier suggested there might be two separate pictures — one with Lavrov and one without.

European G20 members ⁠back Ukraine, which has objected to US President Donald Trump's recent ⁠decisions on ⁠Russia, including a deal to buy diesel and waive some sanctions.

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