EU, Canada to define "ever-closer association" by 2027 summit

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2026 22:29 IST
EU, Canada to define "ever-closer association" by 2027 summit

The ​European Union and Canada agreed on Friday to define by a ‌2027 summit what an "ever-closer association short of full membership" for Canada would entail, according to a joint ‌statement issued on Friday. On Thursday, European Commission President ‌Ursula von der Leyen said the EU and Canada continue to explore Canada becoming the union's first "associate member," a term ⁠so ​divisive among member ⁠countries that it does not appear in the final statement.

Canadian ⁠Prime Minister Mark Carney said the EU and Canada were ​launching an "alliance for the future," to focus on resilience ⁠in areas such as AI, energy, critical minerals, quantum and ⁠beyond." "We ​are working towards the deepest possible partnership, short of accession," he said, adding that would ⁠result in "Canada becoming the European Union’s first Associate Member."

The associate member ⁠term, ⁠which Germany and several other EU countries oppose, has no legal meaning.

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