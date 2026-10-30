EU, Canada to define "ever-closer association" by 2027 summit
The European Union and Canada agreed on Friday to define by a 2027 summit what an "ever-closer association short of full membership" for Canada would entail, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU and Canada continue to explore Canada becoming the union's first "associate member," a term so divisive among member countries that it does not appear in the final statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the EU and Canada were launching an "alliance for the future," to focus on resilience in areas such as AI, energy, critical minerals, quantum and beyond." "We are working towards the deepest possible partnership, short of accession," he said, adding that would result in "Canada becoming the European Union’s first Associate Member."
The associate member term, which Germany and several other EU countries oppose, has no legal meaning.