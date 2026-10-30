Hong Kong telecom company agrees to halt US operations under pressure

​HKT, a ​leading ‌Hong Kong telecom ​carrier and subsidiary of PCCW ‌Ltd, on Friday agreed to halt its operations in the United ‌States under pressure from the ‌Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC in October 2025 said it was ⁠moving ​to ⁠revoke the authority of HKT to operate ⁠in the United States, ​citing its affiliation with China Unicom, ⁠which is a shareholder in PCCW. ⁠Under ​a consent decree seen by Reuters, HKT has ⁠agreed to stop international and domestic ⁠telecom ⁠services to and within the United States within ‌30 ‌days.