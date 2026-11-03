US, Indian forces commence Exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 in Visakhapatnam

The US Pacific Fleet, in a post on X, announced the commencement of the exercise, saying, “Partnership. Readiness. Interoperability. Exercise #TigerTriumph 2026 is officially underway in Visakhapatnam! Forces from the U.S. & India are training side-by-side to strengthen cooperation and crisis response capability across the region.”

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 09:37 IST
US, Indian forces commence Exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 in Visakhapatnam
S Navy Rear Adm Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos and Indian Navy Rear Adm. Vishal Bishnoi (Photo/X/@USPacificFleet). Image Credit: ANI

The United States and Indian Armed Forces have commenced the fifth edition of the bilateral exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 in Visakhapatnam, aimed at strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing operational interoperability and improving their ability to respond jointly to regional crises and natural disasters. The US Pacific Fleet, in a post on X, announced the commencement of the exercise, saying, “Partnership. Readiness. Interoperability. Exercise #TigerTriumph 2026 is officially underway in Visakhapatnam! Forces from the U.S. & India are training side-by-side to strengthen cooperation and crisis response capability across the region.”

According to a US Navy release, the exercise officially began with an opening ceremony on November 2. The bilateral, combined joint exercise focuses on humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations, tabletop staff planning and integrated multi-domain command and control. “Tiger Triumph represents the growing strength, sophistication, and shared commitment of the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership,” said US Navy Rear Admiral Joaquin Martinez de Pinillos, Vice Commander of the US Pacific Fleet.

“Our bilateral training reinforces our shared commitment to regional stability, refines our combined operational coordination, and prepares our forces to rapidly respond to crises and natural disasters in the region,” he added. Indian Navy Rear Admiral Vishal Bishnoi, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, said the exercise reflected the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries.

“Our two countries share a strong and enduring partnership, built on mutual trust, professional respect and an expanding range of defense engagements,” he said. “Exercise Tiger Triumph gives practical expression to this relationship by bringing together complementary capabilities of our armed forces in demanding humanitarian assistance and disaster response settings,” Bishnoi added.

Marking the fifth iteration of the exercise series since its inception in 2019, Tiger Triumph 2026 will integrate staff planning, all-domain tabletop exercises and specialised command, control, cyber and space synchronisation. (ANI)

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