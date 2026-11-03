Horse racing-Point Of Law wins Melbourne Cup
Point Of Law won the 166th running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday.
Zahrann was second past the post, while Juja Kibo finished third.
Point Of Law won the 166th running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday.
Zahrann was second past the post, while Juja Kibo finished third.
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