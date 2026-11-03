Tennis-Feeling better, playing better: Djokovic sees light at end of the tunnel

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 09:53 IST
Tennis-Feeling better, playing better: Djokovic sees light at end of the tunnel

Novak Djokovic said he is close to solving the health ​issues that have plagued his season as the ​Serb looks to end the year ‌with a ​flourish at the Paris Masters to secure a place at the season-ending ATP Finals. Djokovic has been waiting for a record 25th major title since winning ‌his last Grand Slam crown at the 2023 US Open.

The former world number one reached the Australian Open final and Wimbledon semi-finals but exited early at the French Open and the US Open. "This year the focus shifted to feeling ‌well on the court rather than playing well, to be honest, because for most of the tournaments ‌I played, I didn't play many, it was health-wise a big struggle," Djokovic told reporters.

"It had nothing to do with my preparation or whether I'm training enough, because I see there are a lot of people that love to express expert opinions on knowing ⁠exactly what's ​happening with me, but they ⁠don't." Djokovic won his 102nd career title in Beijing last month before going out early in Shanghai and Basel.

The 39-year-old is 11th in ⁠the race to Turin standings, with the top eight qualifying for the season finale, though world number two Jannik Sinner's absence ​through injury improves Djokovic's chances. "Whenever I felt better on the court, and lately that's been the ⁠case, we're getting closer to solving what I have been going through in the last 12 months," Djokovic said.

"So right away, my performance ⁠level, ​my enjoyment on court, my feeling is great and I play better. Beijing was the best week of the year other than Australia and I thought I played pretty well in Basel, as well. "Of course ⁠that was a tight match to lose, but just trying to enjoy the last couple weeks of the season ⁠and on the court ⁠feeling better primarily.

"Then the performance will come. We'll see after that." Djokovic plays Valentin Vacherot in his Paris Masters opener later on Tuesday. The November 2-8 tournament will be ‌followed by the ‌ATP Finals from November 15-22.

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
2
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
3
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global
4
Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to Carney

Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to C...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Gender Gap in Green Growth: UNDP Reveals Why Women Must Lead the Fight Against Pollution

The Hidden Price of Digital Money: IMF Reveals What Really Drives Stablecoin Transfer Costs

Portugal's Economic Future at Crossroads as OECD Urges Stronger Productivity Institutions

South Africa’s Taxi Heat Crisis Exposes Major Gaps in Worker Safety and Climate Adaptation Plans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026