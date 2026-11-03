Soccer-Asian Cup postponed until December 2027, AFC says
The Asian Cup, initially scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in early 2027, has been postponed until December next year following recent attacks on the kingdom, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday. A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.
The tournament's organising committee said the tournament had been rescheduled "in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions."