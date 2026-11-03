Soccer-Asian Cup postponed until December 2027, AFC says

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 11:41 IST
Soccer-Asian Cup postponed until December 2027, AFC says

The Asian ​Cup, initially ​scheduled to ‌take place ​in Saudi Arabia in early 2027, ‌has been postponed until December next year following recent attacks on the kingdom, ‌the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said ‌on Tuesday. A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 ⁠people ​and wounded ⁠more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi ⁠movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest ​attack in Saudi Arabia in more ⁠than a decade.

The tournament's organising committee ⁠said ​the tournament had been rescheduled "in light of the current exceptional ⁠circumstances arising from developments in the region, ⁠including ⁠substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions."

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bend under AI stress; Apple earnings loom

Global
2
Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Russian emergencies ministry's mobile app hit by cyberattack, TASS says

Global
3
Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yonhap reports

Erdogan says South Korea could partner in Turkey's Sinop nuclear project, Yo...

Global
4
Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to Carney

Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to C...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Gender Gap in Green Growth: UNDP Reveals Why Women Must Lead the Fight Against Pollution

The Hidden Price of Digital Money: IMF Reveals What Really Drives Stablecoin Transfer Costs

Portugal's Economic Future at Crossroads as OECD Urges Stronger Productivity Institutions

South Africa’s Taxi Heat Crisis Exposes Major Gaps in Worker Safety and Climate Adaptation Plans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026