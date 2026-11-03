Soccer-Asian Cup postponed until December 2027, AFC says

The Asian ​Cup, initially ​scheduled to ‌take place ​in Saudi Arabia in early 2027, ‌has been postponed until December next year following recent attacks on the kingdom, ‌the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said ‌on Tuesday. A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 ⁠people ​and wounded ⁠more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi ⁠movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest ​attack in Saudi Arabia in more ⁠than a decade.

The tournament's organising committee ⁠said ​the tournament had been rescheduled "in light of the current exceptional ⁠circumstances arising from developments in the region, ⁠including ⁠substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions."