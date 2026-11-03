Oil transit via Atyrau-Samara pipeline resumes after drone attack, Kazakhstan says
Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Tuesday that it had restarted oil transit via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline after drone attacks the previous day forced its operations offline the previous day. Transit along the pipeline, a key route for transporting Kazakh crude through Russia to international markets, was temporarily suspended overnight on Monday after the Samara Production and Dispatch Centre in Russia came under attack.
The energy ministry said pumping operations had been resumed following a technical inspection, and that the pipeline was operating in a normal mode. Ukraine regularly targets Russian energy infrastructure facilities and Moscow is systematically targeting Ukrainian energy objects.