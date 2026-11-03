Oil transit via Atyrau-Samara pipeline resumes after drone attack, Kazakhstan says 

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 11:46 IST
Oil transit via Atyrau-Samara pipeline resumes after drone attack, Kazakhstan says 

​Kazakhstan's energy ​ministry said on ‌Tuesday that ​it had restarted oil transit via ‌the Atyrau-Samara pipeline after drone attacks the previous day forced its operations offline ‌the previous day. Transit along the pipeline, ‌a key route for transporting Kazakh crude through Russia to international markets, ⁠was temporarily ​suspended overnight ⁠on Monday after the Samara Production and ⁠Dispatch Centre in Russia came under ​attack.

The energy ministry said pumping ⁠operations had been resumed following a technical ⁠inspection, ​and that the pipeline was operating in a normal mode. Ukraine ⁠regularly targets Russian energy infrastructure facilities and ⁠Moscow ⁠is systematically targeting Ukrainian energy objects.

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