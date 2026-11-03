Soccer-Asian Cup postponed until December 2027, AFC says

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 11:54 IST
Soccer-Asian Cup postponed until December 2027, AFC says

The Asian Cup, initially scheduled to ​take place in Saudi Arabia in early ​2027, has been postponed until ‌December next ​year following recent attacks on the kingdom, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday.

A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month ‌killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade. The attacks had raised questions ‌over whether the Asian Cup could still go ahead in Saudi Arabia from January ‌7 to February 5 next year.

The 24-team tournament will now take place from December 23, 2027 to January 21, 2028. The competition's organising committee said it had been rescheduled in light of the "exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the ⁠region, ​including substantial logistical complexities ⁠and travel disruptions".

"The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval," it added. "Exceptional circumstances have ⁠been created for the organisation and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary ​in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders."

The Saudi government has ⁠invested heavily in sport through its Public Investment Fund in recent years and the Asian Cup was pitched as ⁠an ​early rehearsal for hosting the World Cup in 2034. Disruptions in travel and security concerns have affected other sporting events in Saudi Arabia, with golf's Asian Tour postponing the Saudi ⁠International indefinitely, while cycling's Urban World Championships were also cancelled.

The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament ⁠in Riyadh has been ⁠moved from October to December and world soccer governing body FIFA postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 video game competition in Jeddah until an unspecified ‌future date.

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