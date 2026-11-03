French defence minister announces new sea drone pact
French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin said on Tuesday she would create a pact to bring together large manufacturing companies and startups to collaborate to develop sea drones.
French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin said on Tuesday she would create a pact to bring together large manufacturing companies and startups to collaborate to develop sea drones.
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