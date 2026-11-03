Bomb threat alert forces passenger plane from London to make unplanned landing in Poland

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 15:26 IST
Bomb threat alert forces passenger plane from London to make unplanned landing in Poland

​A passenger ​plane from London made ‌an unscheduled ​landing at Warsaw-Modlin airport in Poland after a bomb ‌threat alert on Tuesday, forcing the airport to close until further notice, the airport said in ‌a statement.

Security services were verifying the reported ‌threat, it added. "At 9:54 a.m., a bomb threat alert was announced on board an aircraft operating a flight on ⁠the ​route ⁠London Heathrow (LHR) – Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW). At 10:01 a.m., a Boeing ⁠737 MAX aircraft landed at Warsaw/Modlin Airport," it said.

"Due ​to the situation, Warsaw/Modlin Airport remains closed until ⁠further notice. The services are underway to verify ⁠the reported ​threat and ensure the safety of all people present at the airport." There are ⁠181 people aboard the plane, it said. A spokesperson for ⁠Polish ⁠airlines LOT confirmed it was a LOT flight.

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