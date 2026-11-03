Soccer-Tenerife striker De Miguel dies after collision in match

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac ‌arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

The Segunda Divisiongame against Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed after a clash with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed ‌out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the forward in the chest with his ‌knee. "Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can ⁠alleviate this ​feeling overflowing with sadness." De Miguel ⁠lay motionless as players from both teams signalled for medical assistance. Owono was shown a straight red card.

Medical staff treated De Miguel ⁠on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance. FIXTURES CANCELLED

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) ​postponed all matches scheduled for Tuesday, including fixtures in the Copa del Rey and Copa de la ⁠Reina. The governing body also called off the official presentation for Spain’s Under-21 international against Japan as a mark of respect and solidarity towards ⁠De ​Miguel’s family, teammates and Tenerife supporters.

Football clubs across Spain paid tributes to De Miguel. "Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times," Barcelona said in a statement.

"Real Madrid ⁠wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club, and all his loved ones," ⁠the club said. De Miguel ⁠was born in Madrid in 1996 and joined Tenerife from Castellon ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 11 goals last season.