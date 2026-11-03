Three tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy quoted as saying

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2026 16:19 IST
Three tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy quoted as saying

​Three ​oil ‌tankers struck mines and ​caught fire in ‌the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday after entering unauthorised shipping ‌lanes with their ‌navigation and identification systems switched off, the semi-official Tasnim news ⁠agency ​quoted ⁠Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy as ⁠saying.

The vessels were left ​burning off the southern coast ⁠of the strait, the IRGC ⁠Navy ​said, warning ships against ignoring Iranian regulations ⁠and cooperating with the ⁠US ⁠military to transit unauthorised routes.

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