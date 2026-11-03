Three tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy quoted as saying
Three oil tankers struck mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday after entering unauthorised shipping lanes with their navigation and identification systems switched off, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy as saying.
The vessels were left burning off the southern coast of the strait, the IRGC Navy said, warning ships against ignoring Iranian regulations and cooperating with the US military to transit unauthorised routes.