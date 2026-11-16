FOREX-Dollar extends gains, yen looks past soft Japan GDP data

The dollar advanced for ‌a fifth ​consecutive session in Asian trade on Monday as traders ramped up bets on Federal Reserve tightening next year, while investors looked through an unexpected contraction in the Japanese economy in the third quarter. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket ‌of six currencies, advanced for a fifth straight day, up 0.1% at 103.47, its highest since April 2025.

"Markets are pricing higher US rates in the near term, but also a greater drag on medium-term US growth from restrictive policy," MUFG analysts wrote. "That slowdown has yet to materialise." The dollar has taken cues from hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials and a hot October inflation ‌report, which have revived bets that the US central bank will have to take aggressive action to rein in cost-of-living pressures.

Most other currency pairs held steady in Asian ‌trade. The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.1016, the British pound was level at $1.3205, the Australian dollar was down 0.2% at $0.6763 and its kiwi counterpart was flat at $0.5520. The yen was pinned near two-month lows against the dollar and little changed against the euro as markets assessed how the latest Japanese GDP data might affect the policy outlook for the Bank of Japan.

Asia's second-largest economy contracted by an annualised 0.1% in the July-September quarter, data showed, weaker ⁠than expectations of 0.3% ​growth. The yen fluctuated between gains and losses ⁠without moving too far, trading flat against the dollar at 159.59 yen and 0.1% stronger against the euro at 175.81 yen, close to levels where US and Japanese authorities are believed to have intervened earlier this year.

"Unless ⁠weakness spreads into wages, services and underlying domestic demand, the BOJ is likely to look through the soft patch," said Masahiko Loo, chief fixed-income strategist at State Street Investment Management in Tokyo. "The yen may ​take the initial hit, but expect strong resistance to further weakness in the 160s," he added. "Intervention risk rises, while the risk-reward of adding fresh yen shorts becomes ⁠increasingly unattractive at these levels."

Against the Chinese yuan, the US dollar was flat at 6.6718 yuan in offshore trade after data on Monday showed China's industrial output expanded at a slower pace in October, growing 4.8% from ⁠the ​corresponding month a year before, while growth in retail sales also cooled. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 91.1% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the US central bank's next two-day meeting ending on December 9, while assigning an 8.9% likelihood to a bigger 50-basis-point hike, down from 11.5% on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Traders have ⁠priced in four rate hikes by September next year, albeit by a slim margin, the tool shows. The US central bank "has some work to do on inflation," said Kansas City ⁠Federal Reserve President Jeff Schmid on Sunday. ⁠He is not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was down 0.6 basis point at 5.1453%. In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin fell 0.4% to $64,796.40, remaining fragile after a three-day rout that took the biggest digital ‌asset to a four-month ‌low during the weekend, while ether was up 0.5% at $1,827.86.