GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall before Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO test tech rally

Asian shares fell on Monday after a whiplash week capped by ‌the ​shock exit of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO, with the chipmaker's earnings and Anthropic's IPO this week set to test whether the AI-fuelled bull market still has further to run. Later in the week, US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the ‌APEC forum in Shenzhen to discuss nuclear arms reduction and the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Markets will also be alert for any hint of policymakers being receptive to the idea of an outsized 50-basis-point interest rate hike next month. The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting are due on Wednesday, while a parade of Fed speakers will be on the bill this week.

On Monday, S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures lost 0.4%. European ‌stock futures were up 0.2%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.9%, dragged down by Taiwan's 4.7% tumble and South Korea's decline of 3%. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7% as data showed the economy unexpectedly ‌shrunk last quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the main maker of Nvidia's AI chips, fell 4%. China's blue-chips skidded 0.6% after data showed its economic activity lost some momentum in October. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index bucked the trend with a 0.8% rise.

Nvidia, the poster child of a four-year US bull market, saw its market value tumble to $3.9 trillion by Friday from about $5.8 trillion in early October, LSEG data showed, as investors rushed for the exits after Huang's departure. Analysts expect earnings growth of 90% on revenue of $109 billion in Nvidia's ⁠fiscal third quarter ​when it unveils earnings on Tuesday, with all eyes on ⁠whether the new management will stick to the chipmaker's bullish outlook for next year.

"Options markets imply an earnings-day move of approximately +/-7%, yet I question whether the quarterly numbers will carry their usual significance," said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage ⁠Pepperstone. "Nvidia may well deliver another exceptional beat and raise at tomorrow's earnings, but investors are increasingly trying to value a business in FY2028 and FY2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage."

Trading in Claude chatbot creator Anthropic is scheduled to begin ​just two days later, setting up a real-time barometer for sentiment on the AI trade. The firm's IPO has drawn more institutional interest than SpaceX, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

US DOLLAR ⁠LIFTS WITH YIELDS Data on Friday showed US producer prices rose in October a touch less than markets had expected, though there were signs that inflation pressure was broadening.

Together with a hotter-than-forecast consumer price index report, Friday's figures led analysts to estimate a 0.3% rise in core personal ⁠consumption ​expenditure for October, for a third successive monthly increase at that pace. The PCE index is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation when considering whether to change its policy interest rate.

Fed funds futures imply a quarter-point rate hike next month is essentially locked in, while odds for a 50-basis-point move lengthened to 6% from 12% a day earlier. A total tightening of 90 basis points is priced in by late next year. In ⁠government debt, US Treasuries were steady after rate-hike expectations prompted their biggest weekly fall since April last year, triggered by Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.

Two-year yields were little changed at 4.8652% after surging 35 basis points last week. Ten-year ⁠yields were flat at 5.1433%, having jumped 29 bps to ⁠return above the key psychological level of 5%.

The US dollar lifted with yield support, rising 1.1% last week against major peers to its highest since April last year. The dollar index was steady at 103.42 on Monday. In commodities, oil prices slipped again after two weeks of decline on expectations of a coming supply ‌surplus. Brent futures fell 0.7% to $95.14 a ‌barrel, having dropped 2.5% last week.

Non-interest-bearing gold eased 0.2% to $3,872 an ounce , having fallen 4.6% last week.