Syria needs EU support to ensure stability, Kallas says

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 13:04 IST
Syria needs EU support to ensure stability, Kallas says

​European Union ​foreign ministers will ‌discuss on ​Monday elevating their relationship with Syria as ‌the war-torn country needs urgent support to ensure stability amid escalating tensions ‌in the region, the bloc's foreign policy ‌chief said. "We really see that Syria needs a lot of investments, ⁠to build ​up institutions ⁠and its reforms," Kaja Kallas told reporters ⁠ahead of a monthly foreign ministers ​meeting in Brussels.

"On the European side ⁠we want to see Syrian refugees ⁠return but ​they need conditions to return. There's a lot we ⁠can do together because the stability of ⁠Syria ⁠is in our interest and the interest of region."

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