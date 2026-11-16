Syria needs EU support to ensure stability, Kallas says

​European Union ​foreign ministers will ‌discuss on ​Monday elevating their relationship with Syria as ‌the war-torn country needs urgent support to ensure stability amid escalating tensions ‌in the region, the bloc's foreign policy ‌chief said. "We really see that Syria needs a lot of investments, ⁠to build ​up institutions ⁠and its reforms," Kaja Kallas told reporters ⁠ahead of a monthly foreign ministers ​meeting in Brussels.

"On the European side ⁠we want to see Syrian refugees ⁠return but ​they need conditions to return. There's a lot we ⁠can do together because the stability of ⁠Syria ⁠is in our interest and the interest of region."