Singapore charges fifth person in AI server fraud case
Singapore has charged a fifth person in a case involving the alleged false representation of the end users of AI servers purchased from Dell, Super Micro Computer and Asustek Computer.
Singapore has charged a fifth person in a case involving the alleged false representation of the end users of AI servers purchased from Dell, Super Micro Computer and Asustek Computer.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.