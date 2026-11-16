Romania wants EU allies to give further support after Black Sea ship strikes, minister says

Romania ​will ask ​for EU allies ‌to continue ​providing military capabilities and further coordination with ‌NATO after commercial ships in the Black Sea near Romania's Sulina canal were ‌struck, its foreign minister said on ‌Monday. "We have had four alerts and drone alerts in 24 hours, and we ⁠have ​had ⁠three ships hit over the weekend. This ⁠is unacceptable," Dan Neculăescu told reporters on his ​arrival at monthly EU foreign ministers meeting ⁠in Brussels.

"I'm going to ask our ⁠colleagues ​and our fellow ministers to continue contributing with capabilities in ⁠Romania, and I'm going to be asking also ⁠for ⁠coordination between NATO and the EU on this aspect."