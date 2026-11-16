Romania wants EU allies to give further support after Black Sea ship strikes, minister says
Romania will ask for EU allies to continue providing military capabilities and further coordination with NATO after commercial ships in the Black Sea near Romania's Sulina canal were struck, its foreign minister said on Monday. "We have had four alerts and drone alerts in 24 hours, and we have had three ships hit over the weekend. This is unacceptable," Dan Neculăescu told reporters on his arrival at monthly EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.
"I'm going to ask our colleagues and our fellow ministers to continue contributing with capabilities in Romania, and I'm going to be asking also for coordination between NATO and the EU on this aspect."