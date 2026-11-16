European shares hover near record highs; tech stocks lag 

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 13:56 IST
European shares hover near record highs; tech stocks lag 

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK ​and European stock markets, click or ​type LIVE/ in a news ‌window) 16 ​Nov - European shares hovered near record highs on Monday after strong gains the previous week, while tech stocks were ‌among the top decliners, reflecting global market caution over the outlook for the AI trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up 0.09% to 664.76 points by 0813 GMT. Concerns over ‌the AI outlook have weighed on global markets as investors scrutinize returns on ‌investments in US-based industry leaders, while a scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also rattled sentiment.

Equities in Asia and futures in the US posted heavy losses on Monday; however, European ⁠shares held ​their ground, as ⁠the STOXX index has less exposure to AI stocks and investors view the region as a haven ⁠from AI volatility. Brokerage Morgan Stanley upgraded European equities to overweight from equal weight. European AI-linked companies ​such as Siemens Energy dipped 1.6%, while chip stocks such as Aixtron and ⁠Infineon were down 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively.

Later this week, focus will be on results from US ⁠chipmaker Nvidia ​and the highly anticipated public debut of AI lab Anthropic, which will test the sustainability of the AI-driven rally. Most other sectors nudged higher, while basic resources fell ⁠1.5%, tracking copper prices that hit a four-month low on a stronger dollar and ⁠a 2.8% ⁠drop in silver prices.

Novo Nordisk gained 2.4% after the drugmaker said its Cagrisema drug showed 25.4% weight loss among early responders.

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