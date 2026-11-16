Rugby-New Zealand make two changes to squad ahead of England match

New Zealand have ​made two ​injury-enforced changes to ‌their squad ​ahead of the Nations Championship clash with England ‌on Saturday as the All Blacks look to rebound from their shock defeat by ‌Wales. • Lock Jamie Hannah has a fractured ‌shoulder blade and will be replaced by Sam Darry.

• Centre Quinn Tupaea has a fracture at ⁠the ​base ⁠of his thumb and his place in the squad ⁠will be taken by Billy Proctor. • New ​Zealand were stunned 35-28 by Wales in ⁠Cardiff at the weekend but still lead the ⁠Southern ​Hemisphere pool by one point from South Africa.

• The All Blacks meet ⁠England at Twickenham in their final pool fixture. • ⁠The ⁠Nations Championship Finals will be held at Twickenham from November 27-29.