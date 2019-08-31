Pentagon confirms strike against Al-Qaeda in Syria

Washington, Aug 31 (AFP) US forces attacked leaders of an Al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria on Saturday, the Pentagon said. The strike north of Idlib targeted leaders of the group the Pentagon calls Al-Qaeda in Syria (AQS) whom it blamed for "attacks threatening US citizens, our partners and innocent civilians," Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for the US Central Command said in a statement.

It did not say what kind of weapons were used. (AFP) IND IND

