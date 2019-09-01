International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pope gets stuck in Vatican elevator, firefighters rescue him

PTI Vaticancity
Updated: 01-09-2019 16:59 IST
Pope gets stuck in Vatican elevator, firefighters rescue him

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis says he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican elevator and had to be rescued by firefighters. Francis apologized to faithful in St Peter's Square Sunday for showing up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public.

Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a "drop-in tension" caused the elevator to block. He said that Holy See firefighters rescued him and asked the people in the square to applaud them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019