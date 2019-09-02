Scottish court to hear bid to allow appeal case seeking to stop suspension of UK parliament

A group of lawmakers will seek permission from a Scottish court on Monday to appeal against its decision to refuse a bid to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending parliament, a court spokeswoman said.

Last week the court rejected a request to place an interim block on Johnson's order to suspend parliament but said it would hear full arguments this week.

