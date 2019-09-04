International Development News
Cathay Pacific says Chairman John Slosar resigns

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 04-09-2019 15:20 IST
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that its Chairman John Slosar had resigned from the board and will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline's top shareholder Swire Pacific Ltd.

The resignation and appointment will take effect at Cathay's annual meeting on Nov 6, the carrier said in a statement.

Slosar's resignation follows the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg last month after the Chinese aviation regulator increased scrutiny on the airline and its staff members following anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

COUNTRY : China
