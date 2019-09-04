International Development News
Seven crew members from tanker seized by Iran to be released

PTI Stockholm
Updated: 04-09-2019 15:35 IST
Stockholm, Sep 4 (AFP) Seven crew members of a Swedish-owned tanker seized by Iran in July will be released, the chief executive of Stena Bulk that owns the tanker said Wednesday.

"Seven crew members will be released according to the Iranian authorities... but we don't know when," Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hanell told AFP, adding that the company was "cautiously" awaiting official confirmation of their release date. The British-flagged tanker has a total crew of 23 on board. (AFP) RS RS

COUNTRY : Sweden
