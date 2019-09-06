International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Seven students killed when gravel-laden truck crushes rickshaw in Pak

PTI Lahore
Updated: 06-09-2019 17:09 IST
Seven students killed when gravel-laden truck crushes rickshaw in Pak

Seven children were among eight persons killed on Friday when a truck loaded with gravel fell on their rickshaw in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said. The students were on their way to school when the truck overturned and fell on a rickshaw in Narowal's Zafarwala tehsil, Geo News reported.

Five children and the rickshaw puller died on the spot, while the others were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, one of them died later, officials said. Four boys and three girls were among those killed in the accident.

Police are investigating and have registered a case against the truck driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Pakistan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019