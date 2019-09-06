Seven students killed when gravel-laden truck crushes rickshaw in Pak

Seven children were among eight persons killed on Friday when a truck loaded with gravel fell on their rickshaw in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said. The students were on their way to school when the truck overturned and fell on a rickshaw in Narowal's Zafarwala tehsil, Geo News reported.

Five children and the rickshaw puller died on the spot, while the others were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, one of them died later, officials said. Four boys and three girls were among those killed in the accident.

Police are investigating and have registered a case against the truck driver.

