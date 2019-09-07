Acting UN nuclear watchdog head to meet Iranian officials

Vienna, Sep 7 (AFP) The acting head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, will travel to Iran this weekend to meet high-level officials, the organisation said on Friday. "IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta will travel to Tehran on Saturday for meetings with high-level Iranian officials on Sunday, 8 September," it said in a statement.

"The visit is part of ongoing interactions between the IAEA and Iran," the statement said, adding that this included "the IAEA's verification and monitoring in Iran under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the name for the 2015 deal with world powers over Iran's nuclear programme. (AFP) SMN SMN

