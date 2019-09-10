U.S. announces new sanctions targeting Hamas, Islamic State, other groups

The United States said it was imposing sanctions on a "wide range of terrorists and their supporters," including the Palestinian group Hamas and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on Tuesday, on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The sanctions targeted 15 leaders, individuals and entities affiliated with groups including Hamas, al Qaeda, Islamic State and Iran's IRGC, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

Also Read: Scrapped intelligence pact draws United States into deepening S.Korea-Japan dispute

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)