News Roundup: French literati ponder 'brexit' dictionary entry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

French literati ponder 'brexit' dictionary entry

French literary types aghast at the political turmoil engulfing Britain as it seeks to leave the European Union launched a tongue-in-cheek Twitter campaign on Wednesday to add 'Brexit' to the national lexicon. French commentator Bernard Pivot's proposed dictionary entry for "brexit", as a common noun with a small "b" describing an insoluble mess, was re-tweeted 2,700 times within six hours.

Also Read: French league game halted after homophobic banners unfurled

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)