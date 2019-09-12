International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

News Roundup: French literati ponder 'brexit' dictionary entry

Reuters
Updated: 12-09-2019 02:32 IST
News Roundup: French literati ponder 'brexit' dictionary entry

Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

French literati ponder 'brexit' dictionary entry

French literary types aghast at the political turmoil engulfing Britain as it seeks to leave the European Union launched a tongue-in-cheek Twitter campaign on Wednesday to add 'Brexit' to the national lexicon. French commentator Bernard Pivot's proposed dictionary entry for "brexit", as a common noun with a small "b" describing an insoluble mess, was re-tweeted 2,700 times within six hours.

Also Read: French league game halted after homophobic banners unfurled

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : French Britain European Union
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019