At least 50 dead in Congo after train derails - minister

At least 50 people were killed when a train derailed in Congo's southeastern province of Tanganyika in the early hours of Thursday, the minister of humanitarian affairs said.

Minister Steve Mbikayi said the accident happened around three in the morning local time in the town of Mayibaridi and the death toll was provisional.

"Speaking for the government, I present my condolences to the families affected," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)